Left Menu

Euro zone factories raced ahead in April, prices jumped - PMI

Its latest PMI was only just below March's high at 66.4. China's factory activity growth slowed and missed forecasts as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production, a survey showed on Friday, while figures due later on Monday are expected to show an acceleration in U.S. factory growth.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:13 IST
Euro zone factories raced ahead in April, prices jumped - PMI

Euro zone factory activity growth surged to a record high in April, boosted by burgeoning demand and driving a rise in hiring, although supply constraints led to an unprecedented rise in unfulfilled orders, a survey showed. While a third wave of coronavirus infections in Europe has forced some governments to shutter much of their dominant service industries, factories have largely remained open.

IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 62.9 in April from March's 62.5, albeit below the initial 63.3 "flash" estimate but the highest reading since the survey began in June 1997. An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and that is seen as a good guide to economic health, edged down from March's record high of 63.3 to 63.2. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

"The euro zone was late out of the gates in terms of its economic rebound but it does seem to be starting. Looking at where we are now the numbers are encouraging," said Bert Colijn at ING. "It is a foregone conclusion that Q2 will be much stronger than Q1 was."

The backlogs of work index soared to 61.5 from 60.4, a survey high. French manufacturing growth eased off a little from March's peak as bottlenecks weighed on the recovery but Italian factory activity grew at its fastest rate on record, sister surveys showed.

German factories have been humming along during the pandemic, almost undisturbed by the related lockdowns, and activity accelerated in Europe's biggest economy early this year on strong demand from the United States and China. Its latest PMI was only just below March's high at 66.4.

China's factory activity growth slowed and missed forecasts as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production, a survey showed on Friday, while figures due later on Monday are expected to show an acceleration in U.S. factory growth. (reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=USPMI%3DECI poll data) COST PRESSURES

With the cost of raw materials rising at a near record pace, factories were forced to raise their own prices at the sharpest pace since IHS Markit began collecting the data. "There has been an increase in cost pressures, mainly for manufacturers. Inputs ranging from energy prices to commodity prices are rising and shortages in all sorts of parts of the economy are starting to have an impact on prices," Colijn said.

"It does look like that will start to have an impact on goods inflation over the course of this year." Inflationary pressures might be welcomed by policymakers at the European Central Bank who have not managed to get inflation anywhere near their goal despite ultra-loose monetary policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 14 paise up at 73.95 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 14 paise up at 73.95 provisional against US dollar....

Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai: BMC

The diversion of Mumbais quota of liquid medical oxygen, currently in high demand for COVID-19 patients, to neighboring Navi Mumbai and Thane has led to its short supply in some hospitals here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cla...

BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent...

NCPCR urges states to share info on children orphaned due to COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights NCPCR wrote to states and union territories on Monday, urging them to inform child protection authorities about children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19.The commission ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021