Left Menu

Lambda makes a critical contribution in the fight against COVID-19

Lambda Therapeutic Research, in collaboration with INOX Air Products, has mobilised a 20 KL 20,000 litres capacity tank to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad to address the shortage of medical oxygen in the city. The organisation, in collaboration with INOX Air Products, has released and mobilized its 20 Kilolitre tank to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad Asarwa, enabling the provision of potentially lifesaving oxygen therapy to severe COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:37 IST
Lambda makes a critical contribution in the fight against COVID-19

Lambda Therapeutic Research, in collaboration with INOX Air Products, has mobilised a 20 KL (20,000 litres) capacity tank to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad to address the shortage of medical oxygen in the city. AHMEDABAD, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation faces the full brunt of the pandemic's second wave, acute shortage of medical oxygen has become a burning issue, with several COVID-19 patients suffering from hypoxaemia and even losing their lives due to its unavailability. Amidst this humanitarian crisis, Lambda Therapeutic Research has stepped up to fulfil its duties as a responsible corporate citizen, helping the city's COVID-19 patients breathe a sigh of relief. The organisation, in collaboration with INOX Air Products, has released and mobilized its 20 Kilolitre tank to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad (Asarwa), enabling the provision of potentially lifesaving oxygen therapy to severe COVID-19 patients. At full capacity, this large tank can store up to 20,000 litres of oxygen, which can greatly help cater to the medical oxygen needs of Civil Hospital. ''Besides taking this timely initiative, Lambda has also been relentlessly working as a clinical research partner with major global and domestic pharmaceutical organisations in developing potential treatments for the COVID-19 virus,'' said Mrs Bindi Chudgar, MD of Lambda Therapeutic Research Pvt Ltd. About Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd.

Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd., a global multinational clinical research organization, provides full-spectrum end-to-end Drug Development services to the Global Biopharmaceutical, Innovator and Generic industry. Its services include Early Phase I, First-in-Human, BA/BE, DDI - Phase II to Phase IV Patient-based Clinical Trials; Bioanalytical services; Pharmacokinetics; Data Management; Medical Writing; Regulatory Affairs; Pharmacovigilance services; Biomarker testing and Medical Imaging services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India and its global infrastructure encompasses facilities and operations in Mumbai (India), Mehsana (India), Toronto (Canada), London (UK) and the USA. The company now employs more than 1,500 people across the globe.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 14 paise up at 73.95 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee pares initial losses, settles 14 paise up at 73.95 provisional against US dollar....

Mumbai's oxygen quota being diverted to Thane, Navi Mumbai: BMC

The diversion of Mumbais quota of liquid medical oxygen, currently in high demand for COVID-19 patients, to neighboring Navi Mumbai and Thane has led to its short supply in some hospitals here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cla...

BJP has won 33.21 per cent votes in Assam

BJP, which has emerged victorious in the Assam assembly elections for the second successive time, has garnered 33.21 per cent share of the votes, according to the Election Commission.Its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 7.91 per cent...

NCPCR urges states to share info on children orphaned due to COVID-19

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights NCPCR wrote to states and union territories on Monday, urging them to inform child protection authorities about children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19.The commission ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021