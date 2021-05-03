Lambda makes a critical contribution in the fight against COVID-19

Lambda Therapeutic Research, in collaboration with INOX Air Products, has mobilised a 20 KL (20,000 litres) capacity tank to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad to address the shortage of medical oxygen in the city. AHMEDABAD, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation faces the full brunt of the pandemic's second wave, acute shortage of medical oxygen has become a burning issue, with several COVID-19 patients suffering from hypoxaemia and even losing their lives due to its unavailability. Amidst this humanitarian crisis, Lambda Therapeutic Research has stepped up to fulfil its duties as a responsible corporate citizen, helping the city's COVID-19 patients breathe a sigh of relief. The organisation, in collaboration with INOX Air Products, has released and mobilized its 20 Kilolitre tank to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad (Asarwa), enabling the provision of potentially lifesaving oxygen therapy to severe COVID-19 patients. At full capacity, this large tank can store up to 20,000 litres of oxygen, which can greatly help cater to the medical oxygen needs of Civil Hospital. ''Besides taking this timely initiative, Lambda has also been relentlessly working as a clinical research partner with major global and domestic pharmaceutical organisations in developing potential treatments for the COVID-19 virus,'' said Mrs Bindi Chudgar, MD of Lambda Therapeutic Research Pvt Ltd. About Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd.

Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd., a global multinational clinical research organization, provides full-spectrum end-to-end Drug Development services to the Global Biopharmaceutical, Innovator and Generic industry. Its services include Early Phase I, First-in-Human, BA/BE, DDI - Phase II to Phase IV Patient-based Clinical Trials; Bioanalytical services; Pharmacokinetics; Data Management; Medical Writing; Regulatory Affairs; Pharmacovigilance services; Biomarker testing and Medical Imaging services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India and its global infrastructure encompasses facilities and operations in Mumbai (India), Mehsana (India), Toronto (Canada), London (UK) and the USA. The company now employs more than 1,500 people across the globe.

