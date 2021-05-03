Left Menu

Corporate revenue seen growing 6% in FY22 as second wave takes a toll: Ind-Ra

Within these sectors, airlines, residential realty and hotels will be the most hit and may not see recovery until the second half, concludes the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:05 IST
Corporate revenue seen growing 6% in FY22 as second wave takes a toll: Ind-Ra

With the second wave of the pandemic disrupting supply chains for most industries, India Ratings has projected an overall 6 per cent median revenue growth for corporates this fiscal over FY20.

However, this will be a high 21.2 per cent over FY21, the year of the pandemic when half of the year was almost lost in lockdwons; and the forecast is more than its own earlier assumption of 4.4 per cent, though. The service-oriented sector is the worst hit so far when it comes to supply-side disruption from the second wave of the pandemic, the report said on Monday, adding this has pushed back their recovery beyond the current fiscal.

While FY22 is likely to be better than FY20 for most of the sectors due to an improvement in revenue benefitting largely from elevated prices and pent-up demand resulting in higher volume growth, volatile commodity prices along with interest rates reversal and the rupee fall are likely to cap profitability, the report added.

''Given these, we expect an overall median revenue growth of 6 per cent for corporates in FY22 over FY20 and 21.2 per cent over FY21,'' India Ratings said, and pointed out this is an increase from its earlier estimate of a median growth of 4.4 per cent.

The gains in FY22 is primarily a result of some level of consolidation resulting in bipolarisation, meaning larger companies growing faster than smaller ones, it said. Moreover, excess cash used for deleveraging across sectors will result in higher operating leverage supporting the overall credit profile of corporates, the agency noted.

But sectors like pharma, chemicals, cement and steel may witness some capex on account of higher liquidity cushion with them, it added.

Lower revenue growth is likely to test the credit profile in FY23 due to the moderation in consumption and investment demand outlook and smoothening out of supply chain issues, and the consequent possible moderation in prices, the rating agency said.

Noting that discretionary bucket is the worst hit, the report says within the essential bucket, telecom is likely to benefit from consolidation while improvement in fertilisers is likely to be driven by expected subsidies, thereby reducing working capital needs.

Within the non-discretionary bucket logistics and ports are likely to see growth on account of expectation of strong GDP growth, the oil and gas sector is likely to witness contraction due to higher commodity prices, and IT and paper sectors are likely to witness an improvement on the back of higher demand, the report said.

Industrials, goods and services, and cyclical sectors like steel, logistics, cement, construction, commercial realty are likely to be marginally better off and may see a recovery in the first half from FY20 levels.

Within these, iron and steel, non-ferrous metals, cement and engineering, procurement and construction are likely to do better largely benefitting from higher prices and pick-up in volume.

Commercial realty is likely to be doing bad given concerns about the impact of the pandemic on the upcoming providers of office space who are likely to struggle, as office offtake may be under pressure due to the continued prevalence of work-from-home culture.

Sectors linked to consumer discretionary spends and exports are likely to to do marginally better. Within these sectors, airlines, residential realty and hotels will be the most hit and may not see recovery until the second half, concludes the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC appoints Anupam Anand as new chief electoral officer of Guj

The Election Commission of India ECI has appointed Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Anupam Anand as the new Chief Electoral Officer CEO of Gujarat, as per an official notification issued on Monday.Anand 44, currently serving as Secretary of the st...

Neuberg Diagnostics sets up first lab in the United States

Chennai, May 3 PTI Neuberg Diagnostics, a global laboratory testing group, on Monday announced the commencement of its clinical laboratory in the United States, a top official said.The Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine NCGM in North Carol...

Syrian court selects two candidates to appear on ballot against Assad

Syrias higher constitutional court on Monday selected two obscure figures to appear on ballots standing against President Bashar al-Assad in a May 26 election which the West rejects as a farce that will hurt diplomatic efforts to end the ci...

Remdesivir row: Maha BJP MP refutes allegations in HC

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sujay Vikhe Patil on Monday refuted before the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court reports that he had procured 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injections, used in COVID-19 treatment, from Delhi.Vikhe Patils counsel Shirish Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021