Left Menu

Ease in customs clearance of medical equipment to allow faster delivery: Logistics cos

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:20 IST
Ease in customs clearance of medical equipment to allow faster delivery: Logistics cos

The recent steps taken by the CBIC for customs clearance of emergency medical equipment will help logistics companies in faster delivery of the consignments amid a huge surge in imports of coronavirus-related emergency products, according to the logistics industry.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), through a notification, recently provided clarity besides further simplifying procedures for clearances of certain items.

The CBIC has also waived off basic customs duty for critically required oxygen concentrators amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

This will will enable express and logistic companies to speed up clearances for emergency medical equipment — and help bring pandemic spread under control, DHL Express said.

DHL Express Senior Vice-President R S Subramanian said, ''Due to COVID-19 and the new lockdown protocols on social distancing most of us including Customs are forced to operate with reduced manpower.'' He added that at this time, there is a need to ensure that shipments for supporting COVID-19 treatment like oxygen concentrators, medicines and other equipment are cleared and delivered without delay.

The actions taken by Customs department to clarify and simplify procedures and expedite clearance of these items is a welcome support, he said.

He added, ''With these measures, oxygen concentrators entering the country, will be pre-approved and can be shipped to the destination immediately after arrival. This will help logistics companies like us to ensure faster delivery.'' While basic duty has been exempted on oxygen concentrators and Remdesivir, the IGST is payable.

''If IGST is exempted for import by individuals, this will further expedite the time sensitive deliveries,'' said Subramanian.

‎Express Industry Council of India CEO Vijay Kumar said, ''We are happy to note that in this crisis situation Indian Customs have proactively waived off basic customs duty for critically required oxygen concentrators to save lives.'' He added that they are engaging with the logistics service providers, including express operators, to ensure seamless logistics by mitigating customs clearance.

Express delivery services, with all the constraints they have been facing on the ground since the start of the pandemic, are ensuring critically needed medicines. Equipment are moved into the country using their global network including freighters and on ground support systems, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC appoints Anupam Anand as new chief electoral officer of Guj

The Election Commission of India ECI has appointed Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Anupam Anand as the new Chief Electoral Officer CEO of Gujarat, as per an official notification issued on Monday.Anand 44, currently serving as Secretary of the st...

Neuberg Diagnostics sets up first lab in the United States

Chennai, May 3 PTI Neuberg Diagnostics, a global laboratory testing group, on Monday announced the commencement of its clinical laboratory in the United States, a top official said.The Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine NCGM in North Carol...

Syrian court selects two candidates to appear on ballot against Assad

Syrias higher constitutional court on Monday selected two obscure figures to appear on ballots standing against President Bashar al-Assad in a May 26 election which the West rejects as a farce that will hurt diplomatic efforts to end the ci...

Remdesivir row: Maha BJP MP refutes allegations in HC

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sujay Vikhe Patil on Monday refuted before the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court reports that he had procured 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injections, used in COVID-19 treatment, from Delhi.Vikhe Patils counsel Shirish Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021