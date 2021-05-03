Left Menu

FMC Corporation pledges 7 oxygen pressure swing absorption plants for COVID-19 relief in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:28 IST
- FMC to donate PSA plants across five states - Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat - Commits to rural awareness campaign for COVID-19 NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC India today announced its commitment towards COVID-19 relief measures in India, which will focus on enhancing the oxygen supply at hospitals across five states, and running safety awareness campaigns in rural areas to curb the spread of the virus.

Increasing Oxygen Supply According to the Indian government, the demand for oxygen at hospitals and healthcare facilities has increased almost ten times compared to demand prior to the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly, many patients with severe coronavirus are not getting the emergency oxygen supply they need. In order to help fulfill the rapidly increasing requirement for medical oxygen, FMC India will procure and donate seven Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants to hospitals in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The installation of PSA oxygen plants at these hospitals will enable a continued supply of oxygen, without the challenges of transportation logistics.

As the country battles a second critical wave of the pandemic, these initiatives will augment the supply near the underserved demand clusters, by producing 1,680Nm3 of oxygen daily to support local hospitals, in the nation's fight against COVID-19.

Pramod Thota, President of FMC India, said, ''Our entire nation is challenged by the severity and intensity of the second wave of COVID-19, causing multiple shortages of critical supplies due to an exponential demand for medical infrastructure. To help meet some of the urgent demand for oxygen at area hospitals, FMC India will contribute seven PSA plants to support urgent patient care and save precious lives. We are committed to partnering with our channel partners and communities to help address some of the critical healthcare shortages in India - particularly in the rural areas with high COVID-19 rates and fewer medical resources.'' Rural Awareness Campaigns The coronavirus is spreading significantly throughout rural India during this wave. FMC India will launch a multi-faceted campaign aimed at educating local farmers and growers about safety and wellness measures to protect themselves from COVID-19, while continuing farming and adopting good agricultural practices. The awareness campaigns are expected to reach around 100,000 farmers across various leading agricultural states in India. All these efforts are part of FMC India's ongoing community empowerment initiative - Project Samarth.

About FMC FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products Coragen® and Ferterra® powered by Rynaxypyr® active ingredient, Benevia® insect control powered by Cyazypyr® active ingredient, Talstar® insecticide; Affinity®, Authority® NxT and Gamit® branded herbicides; and Cilpyrox® and Aceso® branded fungicides. To learn more, please visit http://ag.fmc.com/in/en FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Coragen, Ferterra, Benevia, Talstar, Affinity, Authority, Gamit, Cilpyrox and Aceso are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use.

PWR PWR

