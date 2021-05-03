Left Menu

Motilal Oswal PE invests over Rs 185 cr in Fincare

Motilal Oswal Private Equity has picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank through a secondary acquisition worth around Rs 185 crore USD 25 million, the fund said on Monday. Motilal Oswal Private Equity currently manages three growth capital funds under the India Business Excellence Fund labels, which are focused on providing growth capital to mid-market companies across sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:36 IST
Motilal Oswal PE invests over Rs 185 cr in Fincare

Motilal Oswal Private Equity has picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank through a secondary acquisition worth around Rs 185 crore (USD 25 million), the fund said on Monday. The investment is through India Business Excellence Fund–III, a fund managed and advised by Motilal PE. The firm did not disclose how much equity it will hold in the small finance bank.

This transaction provides a partial exit to True North Fund, which was one of the key investors in Fincare. Its current investor base includes TA Associates, LeapFrog Investments, Tata Opportunities Fund, among others.

The Bengaluru-based MFI-turned small finance bank started operations in Jul 2017.

Before converting into a small finance bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank largely conducted business from two entities – Disha Microfin focused on the western region and the south-focused Future Financial Services. Motilal Oswal Private Equity currently manages three growth capital funds under the India Business Excellence Fund labels, which are focused on providing growth capital to mid-market companies across sectors. It manages over Rs 7,500 crore of AUM across growth capital and real estate funds. India Business Excellence Fund-I was launched in 2007 with a Rs 550 crore corpus -- fully invested in 13 portfolio companies across food processing, bulk packaging, power transformers and power infra enablers, ITES, financial services, FMCG, auto components etc.

Of the 13 investments, it has exited 12. The Rs 1,000 crore second fund, launched in 2012, is fully invested in 11 portfolio companies across financial services, life sciences, niche manufacturing and consumption-based sectors.

The third fund of Rs 2,300 crore was launched in 2018 and is still in the investment phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC appoints Anupam Anand as new chief electoral officer of Guj

The Election Commission of India ECI has appointed Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Anupam Anand as the new Chief Electoral Officer CEO of Gujarat, as per an official notification issued on Monday.Anand 44, currently serving as Secretary of the st...

Neuberg Diagnostics sets up first lab in the United States

Chennai, May 3 PTI Neuberg Diagnostics, a global laboratory testing group, on Monday announced the commencement of its clinical laboratory in the United States, a top official said.The Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine NCGM in North Carol...

Syrian court selects two candidates to appear on ballot against Assad

Syrias higher constitutional court on Monday selected two obscure figures to appear on ballots standing against President Bashar al-Assad in a May 26 election which the West rejects as a farce that will hurt diplomatic efforts to end the ci...

Remdesivir row: Maha BJP MP refutes allegations in HC

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sujay Vikhe Patil on Monday refuted before the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court reports that he had procured 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injections, used in COVID-19 treatment, from Delhi.Vikhe Patils counsel Shirish Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021