PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:52 IST
Motherson Sumi acquires Bombardier's electrical wiring biz

Auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Bombardier's electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) business in Huehuetoca, Mexico.

In October last year, the company had announced the acquisition of Bombardier's Mexico-based EWIS business for around USD10 million through its Mexican subsidiary, Motherson Rolling Stocks (MRS).

''The company has supported Bombardier's transformation process over the last years and the successful closure of this acquisition in Mexico is in alignment with the same. In the past, the company had also acquired Bombardier's UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business in Derby (in 2019),'' MSSL said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the completion, MSSL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said, “By strengthening the rolling stock product portfolio in the American region, we reaffirm our commitment to our customers, we are very happy that the teams involved worked relentlessly to close this deal despite the pandemic induced challenges.'' MRS is part of the Motherson Rolling Stock Division which designs and manufactures electrical cabinets, power packs, and electrical distribution systems for leading rolling stock manufacturers.

