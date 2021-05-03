Left Menu

Kaspersky partners with DataGroupIT to expand new markets in West Africa

DataGroupIT has more than 1 000 clients in over 15 Sub-Saharan African countries with its professional teams delivering exceptional sales, pre-sale, logistic, marketing, and financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:05 IST
Kaspersky partners with DataGroupIT to expand new markets in West Africa
With the DataGroupIT partnership in place, Kaspersky plans to replicate the success it has observed in other African regions. Image Credit: ANI

As part of its strategy to grow its business in West Africa, Kaspersky (https://africa.kaspersky.com) has partnered with value-added distributor DataGroupIT who will provide the global cybersecurity company with access to new markets in Nigeria and Ghana.

"DataGroupIT is a well-known distributor in Africa with a clear value-add when it comes to generating focused business growth, especially in the enterprise segment. It also has the capacity to support the Kaspersky business logistically and provide valuable technical expertise on Kaspersky solutions," says Lehan van den Heever, Enterprise Cyber Security Advisor for Kaspersky in Africa.

DataGroupIT has more than 1 000 clients in over 15 Sub-Saharan African countries with its professional teams delivering exceptional sales, pre-sale, logistic, marketing, and financial support.

The partnership between the two organisations will further enhance Kaspersky's rapidly expanding footprint in Africa. It is designed to empower customers to leverage Kaspersky's knowledge, market intelligence, and world-class cybersecurity professionals with best-in-class local market support.

"West Africa is becoming a major focus for Kaspersky. The agreement with DataGroupIT will see Kaspersky gain access to new verticals in this region while helping new and existing customers build their cybersecurity strategy. It also puts Kaspersky in a position to work with major regulators to elevate the digital protection threshold across the region," says van den Heever.

Amir Shtarkman, VP Business Development at DataGroupIT says; "Our partnership with Kaspersky is an excellent fit for our growing product portfolio and our '6 pillar model'. Kaspersky is an experienced vendor and a leader in its product portfolio. Their offerings will enable our customers across the region to realise the benefits of cybersecurity and, in particular, endpoint protection and cyber intelligence. DataGroupIT has a wealth of experience in the cybersecurity market in Africa, and we are looking forward to growing the Kaspersky business with this partnership."

With the DataGroupIT partnership in place, Kaspersky plans to replicate the success it has observed in other African regions.

"This expansion will help move the maturity of cyber defence tools and processes in West Africa to a new level especially at a time when organisations and consumers are adapting to a new distributed working environment that creates the potential for additional cyber risk," concludes van den Heever.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis appeal

Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday said he has allocated his USD 50,000 donation to UNICEF Australias India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, a week after pledging the amount to PM CARES Fund.With India battling a devastatin...

Situation in India heartbreaking, says ArcelorMittal CEO

As India continues to battle against COVID-19, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal on Monday said the situation in the country is heartbreaking.Owned by Indian origin business tycoon L N Mittal, ArcelorMittal is the worlds larg...

Energy Capital & Power and Kanflooens partner for U.S-Africa Energy Forum

Energy Capital Power ECP has signed a strategic partnership with U.S. consulting firm Kanflooens for the U.S-Africa Energy Forum USAEF, taking place in Houston on 4-5 October 2021, with a preceding networking event on 12 July in Washington...

New wave of COVID-19 infection threatens Costa Rica tourist revival

Costa Ricas internationally renowned green escapes are likely to suffer through the second year of costly tourist hesitancy as the spread of the pandemic intensifies in the Central American nation, further battering the key travel sector.Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021