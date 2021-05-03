Left Menu

Norwegian wealth fund rethinks working week in wake of pandemic

Norges Bank Investment Management, the central bank division that manages Norway's wealth fund, would offer flexible working to its 520 employees in Oslo, London, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo and Luxembourg, Nicolai Tangen told a parliamentary hearing. "We are thinking that after the pandemic we will allow up to two days a week of home office and we have two fixed days in the office for everyone for meetings," Tangen said, adding that this was a way of attracting and retaining talented staff.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:12 IST
Norwegian wealth fund rethinks working week in wake of pandemic

Staff at Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will only be asked to come to work at the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, its CEO said on Monday. Norges Bank Investment Management, the central bank division that manages Norway's wealth fund, would offer flexible working to its 520 employees in Oslo, London, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo and Luxembourg, Nicolai Tangen told a parliamentary hearing.

"We are thinking that after the pandemic we will allow up to two days a week of home office and we have two fixed days in the office for everyone for meetings," Tangen said, adding that this was a way of attracting and retaining talented staff. The policy would also apply to the rest of the central bank.

"You need to offer flexibility in a different way than before. It is just not acceptable to require people to be in the office all the time. I think it shows that you don't trust people," Tangen told Reuters. The world's largest sovereign wealth fund is among organisations both large and small rethinking ways of working for employees as they adapt to the health restrictions that have upended traditional patterns.

In the finance sector, commercial banks are moving to harness working from home to cut costs, while investment banks want to traders and advisers back in the office. Tangen also told the hearing that the fund would raise the bar on which companies will be included in its portfolio. "We will now be doing more screening in advance of small companies, before they are included in the portfolio," he said.

This will come in addition to a proposed plan to reduce the number of companies in the fund's global reference index, mostly by cutting the number of small companies. (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ficci stresses on speeding up vaccination, maintaining supply of essential medicines to fight COVID

Industry body Ficci has suggested the government a series of steps, including speeding up vaccination drive and maintaining supply of essential medicines, in order to contain the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.In a letter to Sanjeeva ...

Yet another hospital tragedy leaves 24 in Karnataka dead

In yet another hospital tragedy in the country in the recent days, 24 patients, 23 of them covid-infected, died in Karnatakas Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital in the last 24 hours, with the government w...

Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis appeal

Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday said he has allocated his USD 50,000 donation to UNICEF Australias India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, a week after pledging the amount to PM CARES Fund.With India battling a devastatin...

Situation in India heartbreaking, says ArcelorMittal CEO

As India continues to battle against COVID-19, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal on Monday said the situation in the country is heartbreaking.Owned by Indian origin business tycoon L N Mittal, ArcelorMittal is the worlds larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021