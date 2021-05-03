Mahindra Holidays & Resorts posts Q4 loss of Rs 9.73 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:21 IST
New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 161.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 496.2 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 631.4 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore. It had posted a loss after tax of Rs 134.26 crore for the year ago fiscal, MHRIL said. Consolidated total income for the fiscal year ended March 2021, stood at Rs 1,847.26 crore. It was Rs 2,431.11 crore in the year ago fiscal, it added.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd closed at Rs 207.45 per scrip on BSE, down 1.80 per cent from its previous close. As on March 31, 2021, MHRIL had 79 resorts across India and abroad. Its subsidiary Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland had 33 resorts across Finland, Sweden and Spain.PTI AKT ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

