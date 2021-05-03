Actress Gurmeet Kaur gets roped in for an OTT Film Project

Left Menu

Actress Gurmeet Kaur released her recent music video, 'Tu Jo Kenda' on Zee Music. Playing a lead role in her first OTT Film project, Gurmeet has also signed up for a two- film deal with Trinity Studios.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:25 IST
Gurmeet Kaur . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/The PRTree): Actress Gurmeet Kaur released her recent music video, 'Tu Jo Kenda' on Zee Music. Playing a lead role in her first OTT Film project, Gurmeet has also signed up for a two- film deal with Trinity Studios. In an age, where boldness seems to be a must for being glamorous, Gurmeet with her simplicity, beauty and grace is here to redefine the glamour quotient. Her song is a perfect blend of romance and soulful music. She will now be seen in an OTT film project playing the lead.

"The character is central to the film and has a kaleidoscopic range of emotions. This is probably for the first time that a character fights destiny and turns out triumphant. The film is soft, sensitive but also very unpredictable, will share more on this soon," she informed. Post this film, she will be doing a festival film and will be joined by a famous Bollywood senior artiste. Hailing from Punjab, Gurmeet like her character in the Film has fought against all odds and is finding a foothold in the entertainment world. She is here for the joy of acting, projects big or small, art house or commercial does not matter to her. Dance, sing, emote or do action, she is comfortable in all, till such time it gives her artistic satisfaction.

Having a striking resemblance with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gurmeet is a big fan of her. She adores Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut for their acting prowess. She is dying to do a 'Raazi' or 'Queen', and humbly requests the audiences to watch the OTT film and judge whether she has the potential to carry forward the baton. Not being from a film background, Gurmeet is forever grateful to her parents that they have stood rock solid behind her and have encouraged her all through.

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

