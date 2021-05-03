Left Menu

Norwegian Air sees $840 mln in cash after planned capital raise

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:25 IST
Norwegian Air sees $840 mln in cash after planned capital raise
Budget carrier Norwegian Air expects to have a cash holding of 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($842.6 million) if it manages to raise the full amount of capital it seeks this month, it said on Monday.

The carrier aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital as part of a scheme to emerge on May 26 from court-ordered bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway. ($1 = 8.3077 Norwegian crowns)

