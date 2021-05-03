Left Menu

Emerged as country's leading motorcycle manufacturer in April: Bajaj Auto

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:40 IST
Emerged as country's leading motorcycle manufacturer in April: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has emerged as the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country with sales of 3,48,173 units in April.

The Pune- based company clocked worldwide sales (including domestic dispatches) of 3,48,173 units last month, of which 2,21,603 units were exported, to emerge as India's top motorcycle manufacturer in April, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company said it already leads the exports segment from the country, accounting for almost 60 per cent of India's motorcycle and three-wheeler exports last year, it added.

In the financial year 2020-21, the company's export income stood at Rs 12,687 crore with 52 per cent of its volumes exported to over 79 countries, it stated.

The company's global sales have earned over USD 14 billion of foreign exchange over the last decade, Bajaj Auto said.

''We have commenced FY2022 on a very positive note despite the challenging environment. The wide range of motorcycles made by us cover the entire spectrum from entry, middle, and up to premium level segments allowing us to engage with a wide spectrum of customers from the moto-taxi driver in Africa to the adventure seeker in Europe,'' Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said.

This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving for all the company's stakeholders, he added.

Bajaj Auto has also revived its iconic brand Chetak as a premium electric scooter last year to an overwhelming response. Bookings for the Chetak were re-opened recently and were sold out in less than 36 hours in Pune and Bengaluru, the company said.

The company plans to scale up its presence to 24 more cities in the coming year, it added.

To support the rising demand for its products globally, the company recently announced a major investment of Rs 50 crore in a fourth plant to be built at Chakan, Maharashtra for its premium motorcycle brand portfolio and the Chetak electric scooter.

Besides, the company noted that it is the world's third-largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers.

''The company continues to be the world's most valuable two-wheeler company with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,10,864 crore, which is nearly double of the next largest two-wheeler company in India,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made Raj Bhavan....

Two nurses among 3 held in MP for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two nurses and a medical shop owner were arrested on Monday here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to illegally sell Remdesivir injections used in treating COVID-19 patients, a senior police official said.Acting on a tip-off about blac...

U.S. EPA proposes rule to phase down HFCs by 85% over next 15 years

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Monday proposed a rule to phase down the use of a potent greenhouse gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85 over the next 15 years, a target that would avoid the equivalent of...

Mulayam's niece loses Zila Parishad election on BJP ticket

BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is the niece of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was defeated by SPs Pramod Yadav in Zila panchayat elections.Sandhya Yadav contested from ward number 18 in the panchayat election, results of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021