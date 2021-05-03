Left Menu

Vaccine manufacturing a specialised process, cannot ramp up production overnight: SII's Adar Poonawalla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:40 IST
Vaccine manufacturing a specialised process, cannot ramp up production overnight: SII's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla -- whose firm makes India's most used COVID vaccine -- on Monday ruled out the possibility of ramping up production overnight, saying vaccine making is a specialised process.

The CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) also said the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task.

Poonawalla, who is in London, however, noted that the company is making every effort to enhance production of Covishield amid the second wave of COVID in the country.

He added that 11 crore vaccines would be supplied to the government over the next few months.

''I would like to clarify certain things since my comments may have been misinterpreted. First of all, vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process, it is therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight. We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task,'' Poonawalla said in a statement on Twitter.

Even the most advanced countries and companies are struggling with relatively smaller populations, Poonawalla said.

He noted that the Pune-based company has been working closely with the government since April last year.

''We have got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial. As of today, we received total orders of over 26 crore doses, of which we supplied more than 15 crore doses. We have also got 100 per cent advance of Rs 1,732.5 crore by the GOI for the next tranche of 11 crore doses in the next few months,'' Poonawalla said.

Another 11 crore doses would be supplied in the second channel for states and private hospitals in the next few months, he added.

''Lastly, we understand that everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time. That is our endeavour too and we are making every effort to achieve that. We shall work even harder and strengthen India's fight against COVID-19,'' Poonawalla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made Raj Bhavan....

Two nurses among 3 held in MP for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two nurses and a medical shop owner were arrested on Monday here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to illegally sell Remdesivir injections used in treating COVID-19 patients, a senior police official said.Acting on a tip-off about blac...

U.S. EPA proposes rule to phase down HFCs by 85% over next 15 years

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Monday proposed a rule to phase down the use of a potent greenhouse gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85 over the next 15 years, a target that would avoid the equivalent of...

Mulayam's niece loses Zila Parishad election on BJP ticket

BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is the niece of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was defeated by SPs Pramod Yadav in Zila panchayat elections.Sandhya Yadav contested from ward number 18 in the panchayat election, results of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021