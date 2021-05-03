Left Menu

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 35% lower than the same date in 2019, down about 1 million travelers, TSA said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:40 IST
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 35% lower than the same date in 2019, down about 1 million travelers, TSA said. By comparison, just 170,000 people were screened at U.S. airports on the same day in May 2020. U.S. airlines have been adding more flights, anticipating rising summer travel demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

