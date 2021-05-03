Left Menu

Volvo Car hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh to offset rising input costs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:45 IST
Volvo Car hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh to offset rising input costs

Volvo Car India on Monday said it has increased prices of most of its products by up to Rs 2 lakh with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its luxury sedan S90 and premium SUVs XC40, XC60 and XC90 with effect from May 3, the Swedish luxury car maker said in a statement.

The models will see an upward price change ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, it added.

After the price hike, S90 D4 Inscription is now priced at Rs 60.9 lakh, XC40 T4 R Design at Rs 41.25 lakh, XC60 D5 Inscription at Rs 60.9 lakh and XC90 D5 Inscription at Rs 88.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The company, however, said there would not be any change in price for the newly introduced compact luxury sedan S60, which would continue to be tagged at Rs 45.9 lakh.

''Our commitment to the Indian market and our customers is reflected in the fact that while the Indian auto industry went through price escalation across the spectrum, we at Volvo Cars maintained the prices of all our products for three years since 2018.

''We are however now faced with a situation where rising input costs leave us with no other option but to share some of these costs with the customer,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.

The company may have to relook at the prices and take further increases later in the year, depending on how input costs develop, he noted.

Volvo had last announced price increase in 2018 and thereafter has maintained the price line for all its products.

The decision comes as a result of increased cost in production, a volatile forex situation over the years and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the routine business set up, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made Raj Bhavan....

Two nurses among 3 held in MP for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two nurses and a medical shop owner were arrested on Monday here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to illegally sell Remdesivir injections used in treating COVID-19 patients, a senior police official said.Acting on a tip-off about blac...

U.S. EPA proposes rule to phase down HFCs by 85% over next 15 years

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Monday proposed a rule to phase down the use of a potent greenhouse gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85 over the next 15 years, a target that would avoid the equivalent of...

Mulayam's niece loses Zila Parishad election on BJP ticket

BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is the niece of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was defeated by SPs Pramod Yadav in Zila panchayat elections.Sandhya Yadav contested from ward number 18 in the panchayat election, results of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021