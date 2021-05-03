Left Menu

FMC Corporation pledges 7 oxygen pressure swing absorption plants for COVID-19 relief in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:52 IST
FMC Corporation pledges 7 oxygen pressure swing absorption plants for COVID-19 relief in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

- FMC to donate PSA plants across five states - Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat - Commits to rural awareness campaign for COVID-19 NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC India today announced its commitment towards COVID-19 relief measures in India, which will focus on enhancing the oxygen supply at hospitals across five states, and running safety awareness campaigns in rural areas to curb the spread of the virus.

Increasing Oxygen Supply According to the Indian government, the demand for oxygen at hospitals and healthcare facilities has increased almost ten times compared to demand prior to the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly, many patients with severe coronavirus are not getting the emergency oxygen supply they need. In order to help fulfil the rapidly increasing requirement for medical oxygen, FMC India will procure and donate seven Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants to hospitals in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The installation of PSA oxygen plants at these hospitals will enable a continued supply of oxygen, without the challenges of transportation logistics.

As the country battles a second critical wave of the pandemic, these initiatives will augment the supply near the underserved demand clusters, by producing 1,680Nm3 of oxygen daily to support local hospitals, in the nation's fight against COVID-19.

Pramod Thota, President of FMC India, said, ''Our entire nation is challenged by the severity and intensity of the second wave of COVID-19, causing multiple shortages of critical supplies due to an exponential demand for medical infrastructure. To help meet some of the urgent demand for oxygen at area hospitals, FMC India will contribute seven PSA plants to support urgent patient care and save precious lives. We are committed to partnering with our channel partners and communities to help address some of the critical healthcare shortages in India - particularly in the rural areas with high COVID-19 rates and fewer medical resources.'' Rural Awareness Campaigns The coronavirus is spreading significantly throughout rural India during this wave. FMC India will launch a multi-faceted campaign aimed at educating local farmers and growers about safety and wellness measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 while continuing farming and adopting good agricultural practices. The awareness campaigns are expected to reach around 100,000 farmers across various leading agricultural states in India. All these efforts are part of FMC India's ongoing community empowerment initiative - Project Samarth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made Raj Bhavan....

Two nurses among 3 held in MP for illegal sale of Remdesivir

Two nurses and a medical shop owner were arrested on Monday here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to illegally sell Remdesivir injections used in treating COVID-19 patients, a senior police official said.Acting on a tip-off about blac...

U.S. EPA proposes rule to phase down HFCs by 85% over next 15 years

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Monday proposed a rule to phase down the use of a potent greenhouse gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85 over the next 15 years, a target that would avoid the equivalent of...

Mulayam's niece loses Zila Parishad election on BJP ticket

BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is the niece of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was defeated by SPs Pramod Yadav in Zila panchayat elections.Sandhya Yadav contested from ward number 18 in the panchayat election, results of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021