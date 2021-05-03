Left Menu

Yes Bank shares tumble over 4 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:56 IST
Yes Bank shares tumble over 4 pc after Q4 earnings
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday declined over 4 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 3,790 crore on a consolidated basis for the March quarter.

The stock tumbled 13.40 per cent to Rs 12.60 on the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 13.91, a decline of 4.40 per cent.

On the NSE, it declined 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 13.95.

In traded volume terms, 243.15 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 24.89 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Yes Bank on Friday reported a Rs 3,790 crore loss on a consolidated basis for the March quarter, as against a profit of Rs 2,665 crore in the year-ago period, as the asset quality reverses faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to set aside money for potential loan losses.

The bank, which had to be bailed out in an SBI-led rescue a year ago, narrowed its losses in FY21 to Rs 3,488 crore as against Rs 16,432 crore in FY20.

On a standalone basis, it reported a loss of Rs 3,787 crore in the March quarter as against a Rs 2,628 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldi Solar completes supply of 24 MW solar modules to LS Mills

Goldi Solar on Monday said it has completed the supply of over 24 MW of solar modules to LS Mills, a leading textile company based in Tamil Nadu.The modules will be used in a project based in Aviyoor, Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, co...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off May trading with gains

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings, with investors awaiting data to gauge the pace of the countrys economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.04 points, or 0.09, at the ...

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travel...

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made Raj Bhavan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021