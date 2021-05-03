Left Menu

Registration of housing properties in Mumbai falls 42 pc to 10,136 units in Apr: Knight Frank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:11 IST
Registration of housing properties in Mumbai falls 42 pc to 10,136 units in Apr: Knight Frank
Image Credit: Pixabay

The registration of residential properties in Mumbai fell 42 per cent in April to 10,136 units as compared with the previous month, as fresh demand was affected due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and expiry of the reduced stamp duty period, according to Knight Frank India.

The fall would have been steeper as over 90 per cent of the registrations were of the properties on which the stamp duties were already paid by the homebuyers before April 1 in order to avail lower stamp duties.

From September 2020 to March 2021, the Maharashtra government reduced the stamp duty by 2-3 per cent to boost housing demand amid the pandemic. In December, It also gave a 4-month window for properties registration after paying the applicable stamp duties.

Knight Frank India said Mumbai (BMC region – Churchgate to Dahisar and Colaba to Mulund) recorded upwards of 10,000 residential property registrations in April 2021 as against 17,449 units in March.

However, it found out that only 7 percent of these registrations were from new residential sales concluded in the same month.

As much as 93 per cent of the registrations were from properties transacted between December 2020 and March 2021. For this, applicable stamp duties were paid during the lower rate window, the consultant said.

Knight Frank India Chairman & Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, ''The residential real estate sector had shown a healthy bounce back in the past few months backed by reduced stamp duty, contributing greatly to the state's exchequers.'' The demand stimulus provided by the state government helped the sector inch back, providing employment and economic stability, he said.

Baijal said the stamp duty sop was a masterstroke that kept the sector and indeed the state economy buoyant during the pandemic.

''In April 2021, as the government withdrew the reduction in stamp duty, coinciding with the second wave of the pandemic resulting in a virtual lockdown, demand and sales of new homes was severely impacted,'' he added.

Therefore, he demanded that the state government should reconsider measures to reinvigorate demand such as reduction in stamp duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldi Solar completes supply of 24 MW solar modules to LS Mills

Goldi Solar on Monday said it has completed the supply of over 24 MW of solar modules to LS Mills, a leading textile company based in Tamil Nadu.The modules will be used in a project based in Aviyoor, Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, co...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off May trading with gains

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings, with investors awaiting data to gauge the pace of the countrys economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.04 points, or 0.09, at the ...

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand. The number of U.S. air travel...

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.

TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made Raj Bhavan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021