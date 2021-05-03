North Western Railway completes electrification work on 556 km

The North Western Railway has completed electrification work on 566 kilometers, officials said on Monday.

The department aims to electrify 980 km broad gauge lines in the region by 2022, NWR Spokesperson Shashi Kiran said in a statement.

Indian Railways worked on strengthening its infrastructure during the difficult times of COVID and carried out electrification of 6,015 km broad gauge lines in the fiscal year 2020-2021, he said.

The aim is to electrify all railway lines by 2023, he added. Kiran further said with the electrification of all routes in the NWR region approved, 2,190 km route has been electrified so far.

"This year, electrification of Reengus-Sikar-Churu, Sikar-Loharu, Churu-Ratangarh-Lalgarh, Suratgarh-Lalgarh, Marwar-Luni-Jodhpur, Beawar-Gudia, Madar-Pushkar has been proposed," the statement said.

