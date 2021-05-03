Left Menu

Delhi to receive 205 tonnes of oxygen by Tuesday: Railways

The railways will deliver its biggest consignment of 205 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi by Tuesday morning, the national transporter said.While 120 tonnes of LMO in an Oxygen Express with six tankers will be delivered to Delhi from Durgapur in West Bengal, 85 tonnes in four tankers will be delivered to the national capital from Hapa in Gujarat, it said on Monday.The train from Hapa will halt at Gurgaon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:37 IST
Delhi to receive 205 tonnes of oxygen by Tuesday: Railways

The railways will deliver its biggest consignment of 205 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi by Tuesday morning, the national transporter said.

While 120 tonnes of LMO in an 'Oxygen Express' with six tankers will be delivered to Delhi from Durgapur in West Bengal, 85 tonnes in four tankers will be delivered to the national capital from Hapa in Gujarat, it said on Monday.

The train from Hapa will halt at Gurgaon. The LMO will be transferred to trucks of the Delhi government and taken to the city.

The railways had earlier said an 'Oxygen Express', carrying 30.86 tonnes of LMO, from Angul in Odisha will arrive in Delhi by Monday evening. But this lot is meant for supply in Haryana, it later said. ''The railways is set to deliver its biggest single day load of nearly 205 tonnes to Delhi by tomorrow morning. This includes 120 tonnes from Durgapur and 85 tonnes from Hapa,'' a statement from the railway ministry said.

''Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying 120 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen is on its way from Durgapur and is expected to reach Delhi on May 4, 2021,'' the ministry said. The railways so far has delivered around 1,125 tonnes of LMO in 76 tankers to various states. Twenty 'Oxygen Express' trains have already completed their journey and seven more such trains loaded with around 422 tonnes of LMO in 27 tankers are on way to their destinations, the ministry said. ''It is the Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states,'' railways said. Telangana will receive its second 'Oxygen Express' from Angul carrying 60.23 tonnes of LMO. Haryana will receive its fourth and fifth such train carrying nearly 72 tonnes from Angul and Rourkela. Another Oxygen Express with 85 tonnes is on its way from Hapa (Gujarat) to Gurgaon, the ministry said. More 'Oxygen Express' trains to Madhya Pradesh (its fourth train), Uttar Pradesh (its tenth train), Telangana, Haryana and Delhi carrying 422.08 tonnes of LMO are on their way. Out of the 1,125 tonnes of LMO, Maharashtra got 174 tonnes, Uttar Pradesh 430.51 tonnes, Madhya Pradesh 156.96 tonnes, Delhi 190 tonnes, Haryana 109.71 tonnes and Telangana 63.6 tonnes.

The railways also said that the Empowered Group-2, which decides oxygen quotas for states, had on Thursday set the ball rolling for mapping sources of medical oxygen and their production capacity to match the requirement of 12 high-burden states.

The group, formed by the PMO and comprising officials from different ministries and experts, has also developed a framework for the purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolves Tamil Nadu Assembly,says Raj Bhavan.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolves Tamil Nadu Assembly,says Raj Bhavan....

EU's executive arm proposes to reopen external borders

The EUs executive branch proposed Monday to ease restrictions on travels to the 27-member bloc as vaccination campaigns keep gathering speed.Travel to the EU is currently extremely limited except for a handful of countries with low infectio...

Goldi Solar completes supply of 24 MW solar modules to LS Mills

Goldi Solar on Monday said it has completed the supply of over 24 MW of solar modules to LS Mills, a leading textile company based in Tamil Nadu.The modules will be used in a project based in Aviyoor, Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, co...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off May trading with gains

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings, with investors awaiting data to gauge the pace of the countrys economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.04 points, or 0.09, at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021