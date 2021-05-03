Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India April sales at 2,83,045 units

Left Menu

The companys total sales of April this year is not comparable with that of the same month last year as its domestic sales were nil due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:42 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Monday reported total sales of 2,83,045 units in April, a decline of 31 per cent from 4,11,037 units sold in March this year. The company's total sales of April this year is not comparable with that of the same month last year as its domestic sales were nil due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. HMSI said its domestic sales in April this year stood at 2,40,100 units, while exports were at 42,945 units as compared to 2,630 units shipped last April.

Commenting on April sales performance, HMSI Director – Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said,''Regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. While the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by few months as staying safe at home is India's first priority.'' He further said starting May 1 the company has already temporarily halted production operations across all its four plants till the first fortnight of the month. ''In view of the evolving COVID situation and subsequent multiple lockdowns, we are closely monitoring the evolving business landscape. While continuing to support our business partners in these uncertain times, we will review our plans accordingly in the short term,'' Guleria said. HMSI said it pro-actively controlled its dispatches to avoid inventory build-up across its network pan-India as it prioritised the safety of all its stakeholders. Last month, the company said it had established its new overseas business expansion vertical through a major organisational restructuring and harnessing the strength of over 100 associates and strategically integrating sales, engineering, development, purchasing and quality functions under one roof with the aim to spearhead India as global export hub for Honda.

