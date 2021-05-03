Left Menu

iGTB to support SocieteGenerale in liquidity management

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:44 IST
Chennai, May 3 (PTI): Intellect Global Transaction Banking, the transaction banking arm of city-based Intellect Design Arena Ltd, would be implementing its liquidity management solutions for SocieteGenerale, the company said on Monday.

SocieteGenerale has chosen Intellect iGTB (Global Transaction Banking) for its world-leading liquidity management system service, a statement from the firm said.

''SocieteGenerale is confident that together they can bring best in class solutions to corporate clients,'' the statement said.

''This will further demonstrate how iGTB, in partnership with leading banks like SocieteGenerale, is the market leader for liquidity management,'' iGTB CEO Manish Maakan said.

''The new liquidity management partnership means that four of the six largest banks in Europe are clients of iGTB, reinforcing our position as the partner of choice for the world's largest financial institutions and underpinning our world-leading position in liquidity management and transaction banking,'' he added.

The liquidity management solution offered by iGTB is a 100 per cent cloud-native liquidity management platform that includes various capabilities including inter-company lending, investment, fund Net Asset Value processing and real-time cash control, among others, the statement said.

PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

