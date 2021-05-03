Left Menu

Goldi Solar completes supply of 24 MW solar modules to LS Mills

Goldi Solars 71,690 high-efficiency solar panels Goldi 72 GN polycrystalline modules of 335 Wp was used in the project, a company statement said.LS Mills is expected to save approximately 37.668 GWh of electricity per annum and help offset over 35,040 tonnes of CO2 per year, it added....We are proud to support LS Mills in their journey of green energy adoption.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:07 IST
Goldi Solar completes supply of 24 MW solar modules to LS Mills

Goldi Solar on Monday said it has completed the supply of over 24 MW of solar modules to LS Mills, a leading textile company based in Tamil Nadu.

The modules will be used in a project based in Aviyoor, Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, commissioned in March 2021. Goldi Solar's 71,690 high-efficiency solar panels Goldi 72 GN polycrystalline modules of 335 Wp was used in the project, a company statement said.

LS Mills is expected to save approximately 37.668 GWh of electricity per annum and help offset over 35,040 tonnes of CO2 per year, it added.

''...We are proud to support LS Mills in their journey of green energy adoption. We plan to strengthen our base in South India and are expecting more such developments in the future,'' Bharat Bhut, Co-founder & Director, Goldi Solar said.

The textile firm selected Goldi Solar as they offered the best quality at a reasonable price, LS Mills Chairman S Manivannan said. ''Their modules also undergo stringent tests and have all the required certifications, making it easier to install and use. They are also a home-grown brand in the Indian solar space and have shown great commitment. We hope that others in the textile industry embrace solar and transition to a carbon-neutral company,'' Manivannan noted.

Goldi Solar’s current production capacity is 500 MW and the the manufacturer is looking to expand it to 2.5 GW with a second facility soon.

Goldi Solar is one of the leading Indian solar panel manufacturers, EPC services provider and independent power producer (IPP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangasamy stakes claim to form government in Puducherry

AINRC leader N Rangasamy, heading the NDA here, on Monday staked his claim to form the government in Puducherry after the front won 16 seats in the 30 member territorial assembly in the April 6 assembly polls.Rangasamy called on Lt Governor...

Delhiites flood Twitter with 'vaccine selfies' as mega COVID vaccination drive begins

Many Delhiites took to social media platforms to post vaccine selfies and urge eligible people to take the jab and help in the fight against COVID-19 as the Delhi government launched a mega COVID-19 inoculation exercise for people in the 18...

Pinarayi Vijayan slams UDF, alleges it had engaged in vote trading with BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 PTI A day after leading the CPIM-led LDF in Kerala to a historic win in the April 6 assembly polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at the Congress-headed UDF alleging it had engaged in vote tr...

COVID-19: Lankan Navy increases patrolling to prevent entry of illegal immigrants via sea routes

The Sri Lankan Navy on Monday said it has deployed additional naval units to patrol the northern and western sea waters to prevent the illegal entry of migrants, including from India, which could heighten the coronavirus outbreak in the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021