Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel marketReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:11 IST
A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market "as soon as safely possible."
In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens."
The United States has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK since March 2020 from the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
