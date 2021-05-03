TVS Motor shares decline over 2 pc after April sales data

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Monday dipped over 2 per cent after the company said its total sales were down by 26 per cent in April.

The stock declined 2.31 per cent to close at Rs 616.40 on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 2.68 per cent to Rs 614.

On the NSE, it dipped 2.34 per cent to close at Rs 616.10.

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its total sales stood at 2,38,983 units in April, down by 26 per cent from 3,22,683 units in March.

TVS had exported 9,640 two- and three-wheelers in April 2020.

The company's total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March.

In April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company last month stood at 1,31,386 units, down 35 per cent as compared to 2,02,155 units in March this year. There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to a nationwide lockdown.

