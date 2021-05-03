Left Menu

TVS Motor shares decline over 2 pc after April sales data

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Monday dipped over 2 per cent after the company said its total sales were down by 26 per cent in April.The stock declined 2.31 per cent to close at Rs 616.40 on the BSE. There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to a nationwide lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:34 IST
TVS Motor shares decline over 2 pc after April sales data
Representative Image

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Monday dipped over 2 per cent after the company said its total sales were down by 26 per cent in April.

The stock declined 2.31 per cent to close at Rs 616.40 on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 2.68 per cent to Rs 614.

On the NSE, it dipped 2.34 per cent to close at Rs 616.10.

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its total sales stood at 2,38,983 units in April, down by 26 per cent from 3,22,683 units in March.

TVS had exported 9,640 two- and three-wheelers in April 2020.

The company's total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March.

In April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company last month stood at 1,31,386 units, down 35 per cent as compared to 2,02,155 units in March this year. There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to a nationwide lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi, Maha among 13 states showing some signs of decline in new cases but still early days: Health Ministry

New Delhi, May 3 PTIThe Centre on Monday said the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in some states remains a cause of concern and while a few others like Delhi and Maharashtra are plateauing in terms of daily cases, these are very early...

Nagaland announces containment zones in Kohima & Dimapur

The Nagaland government on Monday announced containment zones in some areas of the state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur for seven days from 7 pm of May 5 following surge in COVID-19 cases.All activities, including movement of per...

Rangasamy stakes claim to form government in Puducherry

AINRC leader N Rangasamy, heading the NDA here, on Monday staked his claim to form the government in Puducherry after the front won 16 seats in the 30 member territorial assembly in the April 6 assembly polls.Rangasamy called on Lt Governor...

Delhiites flood Twitter with 'vaccine selfies' as mega COVID vaccination drive begins

Many Delhiites took to social media platforms to post vaccine selfies and urge eligible people to take the jab and help in the fight against COVID-19 as the Delhi government launched a mega COVID-19 inoculation exercise for people in the 18...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021