Shops selling non-essential items to remain shut in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:36 IST
The Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered the closure of shops selling non-essential items and 50 per cent staff strength at government offices starting May 4, as part of additional curbs amid spiralling COVID-19 infections.

The additional restrictions will come into effect from 5 pm on May 4 till 5 am on May 11.

More restrictions were announced a day after the Punjab government had ordered additional curbs including closure of shops dealing in non-essential goods.

However, the Chandigarh administration said it went for limited restrictive measures as a total lockdown will adversely affect the economy and may also lead to migration of labourers from the city.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Administrator V P Singh Badnore here.

''All shops selling non-essential items will remain closed," as per decisions taken in the meeting.

The shops selling essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, meat and mobile repair will remain open while all hospitals, nursing homes and health-related facilities like testing laboratories will also function.

Restaurants including hotels, café, coffee shops, eateries will be allowed to function only for take away and home delivery will be allowed till 9 pm.

All government offices and banks will work with 50 per cent capacity, as per an official statement. As far as possible, all private offices will ensure that their staff work from home, it said.

Public transport buses will run at 50 per cent capacity.

Visitors entering government offices may be required to produce vaccination certificates or COVID negative reports, it further said.

There shall be a complete ban on all social, cultural, sports and political gatherings, the statement said.

Gathering for occasions like marriages will be restricted to 50 and for cremation/funeral, it will be 20, it said.

While there will be no restriction on inter-state movement, yet those entering Chandigarh without COVID negative reports or vaccine certificates will be subject to random testing, it further said.

Recruitment exams will be postponed except those especially permitted by the Chandigarh administration.

The sports complexes will remain closed, though special permission can be given to athletes preparing for Olympics etc.

Places like Sukhna lake, museums, libraries, Rock Garden will remain closed. Schools, Colleges, Coaching Centres will also remain closed, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, the Administrator decided that all accredited journalists will be included in the official list of frontline workers in Chandigarh.

