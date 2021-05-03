Left Menu

Will continue to be CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank till Dec 2023; board to take appropriate call later: Uday Kotak

With the RBI capping top managements tenure at lenders, Kotak Mahindra Banks head Uday Kotak on Monday said his current term as the managing director and chief executive is till December 2023 and the board will take a call on succession in due course.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:58 IST
Will continue to be CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank till Dec 2023; board to take appropriate call later: Uday Kotak
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@KotakBankLtd)

With the RBI capping top managements' tenure at lenders, Kotak Mahindra Bank's head Uday Kotak on Monday said his current term as the managing director and chief executive is till December 2023 and the board will take a call on succession in due course. Kotak also stressed that the commitment to institution building has been a core value for the entity over the last 36 years of its existence. The RBI last week capped MD and CEOs' terms at private sector lenders at 15 years, from October 1 onwards, but has allowed the serving bank heads to complete their current appointments. Uday Kotak, who is also among the promoters of the lender, has been at the helm for over 17 years already. ''The tenure for me is up to 31st December 2023. So, you are going to see me around as CEO at least till then,'' Kotak told reporters at a virtual press conference.

He added that the board and the bank are fully committed to long-term stakeholder value and will do whatever is required to ensure stakeholder and shareholder value for the future. ''The commitment to institution building long term is the core to our values and we will take whatever (step) is necessary to maintain that,'' Kotak said. He added that the journey for the entity started in 1985 as a non-bank finance company with a capital of Rs 30 lakh. To a question on succession planning, he hinted that the board does not have to wait till the RBI puts a cap, and added that in the current times of COVID-19, it is all the more necessary. ''Any financial institution or any company for that matter always plans for what happens if the senior leader gets run over by a bus. In today's time, the risk of being affected by COVID is even higher. Therefore, succession planning has to be a continuous process which every institution constantly thinks about,'' he noted. The board will act in a manner which is appropriate and responsible, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central Vista project: Construction of PM's residence to be completed by Dec 2022, says CPWD

The construction of the prime ministers residence under the ambitious Central Vista project will be completed by December 2022, the Central Public Works Department CPWD has informed a government-appointed expert panel, which has given its n...

LTTS Q4 net profit falls to Rs 194.5 cr

Larsen Toubro Technology Services LTTS on Monday posted a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 194.5 crore in the March 2021 quarter.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 204.8 crore in the year-ago period, according...

PowerGrid InvIT IPO subscribed 4.83 times

The initial public offer of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust was subscribed 4.83 times on the last day of subscription on Monday.The Rs 7,735-crore issue received bids for 2,05,40,48,700 units against 42,54,25,000 units on offer, a...

US sets pandemic-era high for air travel, over 1.6 million

The United States set another record for the number of air travellers since the pandemic set in, although passenger numbers remain far below 2019 levels.Nearly 1.67 million people were screened at US airport checkpoints on Sunday, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021