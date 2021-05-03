Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:09 IST
Aahar centres to function during Odisha lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a slight modification of its earlier order on the 14-day statewide lockdown beginning from May 5, the Odisha government Monday allowed Aahar Centres to remain open during the period.

However, only takeaways will be permitted and no dine-ins will be allowed, a notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner said.

The state government provides cooked meals at Rs 5 to the needy at the Aahar Centres in major hospitals and public places in urban pockets.

The notification also said, Central government institutions like IIT, IIM, and others will be allowed to keep their hostels open with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner and Development Commissioner P K Jena has appealed to people not to resort to panic buying.

As per instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, shops dealing with grocery, fish, vegetable, milk, food items, and other essential commodities would remain open from 6 am to 12 noon for five days from Monday to Friday during the lockdown period.

''The shops will be closed only during weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday. There is sufficient stock of essential commodities. Transportation of food items and other goods is also continuing. The supply of essential items will remain unabated. There is no need for buying more things at a time,'' he said in a video message.

''Do not crowd near shops as it will infect you and ultimately your family,'' said Jena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

