Nagaland announces containment zones in Kohima & Dimapur

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:43 IST
The Nagaland government on Monday announced containment zones in some areas of the state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur for seven days from 7 pm of May 5 following surge in COVID-19 cases.

All activities, including movement of persons, except for some permitted activities shall be suspended in the said areas during the period, an order said.

The order issued by chief secretary J Alam said in the interest of public health and safety, and with a view to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the State Executive Committee has notified as Containment Zones in some areas of Kohima and Dimapur.

In Kohima, the Kohima Municipal Council area and New Capital Complex has been declared as containment zone.

The Dimapur Municipal Council area, Chumukedima Town Council and Colonies and villages along Dimapur-Chumukedima four lane road have also been declared as containment zone area, the order said.

Movement of goods vehicles including vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment are permitted.

All healthcare facilities including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and movement of healthcare workers are exempted from the order.

All pharmacies, including those selling veterinary medicines, all persons going for COVID-19 vaccination, COVID testing and medical emergencies are also exempted from the order.

All vegetable, fish/meat vendors, milk booths, all local grocery stores including animal feed shops for public purchase have been permitted to open from 6 am to 2 pm.

Petrol pumps to remain open as usual, while ensuring there is no crowding.

All establishments and personnel relating to electronic and print media, telecom/ internet service providers have been allowed to remain open, the order stated.

Dimapur Airport to remain open and movement of staff and passengers will be permitted.

Hotels for lodging shall be allowed to remain open with minimum staff, it said, adding that restaurants to remain closed for in-house dining but can cater through take-away or home delivery.

Small, stand-alone shops in colonies are permitted subject to regulation by the respective ward/colony authority, it said.

Movement of all private passenger vehicles shall be allowed to ply on 'Odd-Even' system, with an occupancy of 50 per cent, it said.

Public transport vehicles (both public and private) like buses, taxis, autos two-wheeler taxis are allowed to ply with occupancy of 50 per cent with a maximum limit of 25 per cent of such vehicles in the district, for which the District Task Force of the respective district shall lay down modalities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

