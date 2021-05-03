RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on ICICI Bank

A penalty of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on ICICI Bank Ltd for contravention of certain directions, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for ''contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI contained in Master Circular on 'Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks' dated July 1, 2015'', the central bank said in a statement.

It, however, added the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Giving details, the RBI said an examination of correspondence in the matter of shifting of securities from one category to another revealed, inter alia, contravention of the directions.

A notice was issued to ICICI Bank advising it to show-cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by the RBI. After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, the RBI said it came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

