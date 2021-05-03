Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:57 IST
Nykaa Fashion on Monday said it will showcase sustainable fashion through specially crafted initiatives across its website, app and digital channels.

With an aim to raise awareness and to propagate the change, these initiatives will engage consumers through a series of interesting conversations and educational content on the platform that decode sustainability as a way of life, a statement said. The Nykaa Fashion Sustainability Edit presents a mix of brands for whom sustainability is about working with materials that are good for the environment, treating resources with respect, ethically sourcing raw materials, ensuring fair wages and working conditions for their craftsmen, the statement said. “At Nykaa Fashion, being conscious about the choices we make and promote is a continuous, everyday effort. We would like to simplify the idea of sustainability for our consumers by decoding the myths surrounding ethical fashion and making it more accessible for them, while also aiding the discovery of new and mindful labels on our platform,'' Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member at Nykaa, said.

***** *Pickrr announces 100 pc subsidy on delivery costs for NGOs supplying COVID-19 essentials Logistics tech company Pickrr on Monday said it will offer a 100 per cent subsidy on delivery charges for all non-profit organisations supplying COVID-19 essentials around the country. Rhitiman Majumder, co-founder of Pickrr, said the second wave of the virus has created massive chaos in the country, forcing many state governments to impose strict restrictions to stop the health crisis from becoming worse. ''During these unprecedented times, COVID-19 essentials should reach every destination on priority. We at Pickrr ensure to deliver all the essential health and grocery products without compromising the safety of your associates. NGOs supplying COVID-19 essentials can use our services without paying a single delivery charge and get the goods delivered at the right place and time,'' Majumder added.

**** *SMEcorner appoints Vinit Barve as Chief of Strategy, Investor Relations SMEcorner, a fintech lender and NBFC that operates DigiKredit Finance, on Monday said it has appointed Vinit Barve as Chief of Strategy and Investor Relations. Barve has over 14 years of experience and in his current role, he will be responsible for the growth strategy and fundraising initiatives at SMEcorner, a statement said.

Prior to joining SMEcorner, he served as an investment banker with Investec India. He has also worked with Ernst & Young.

''He (Barve) joins SMEcorner at an exciting time where the company is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years. Our organization will greatly benefit from Vinit's acumen and knowledge in strategy and investor relations, which he has accumulated over the years working in various financial domains. We wish him the very best and success in his new role,” Samir Bhatia, founder and CEO of SMEcorner, said.

