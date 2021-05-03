BSE executes physical delivery of Gold mini in 'Options in Goods' contract

BSE, Asia's leading sti exchange and the world's fastest exchange with the speed of six microseconds executed delivery of Gold mini in the 'Options in Goods' framework.

The physical delivery was successfully completed at the exchange designated vault in Ahmedabad and Gujarat marking the ninth consecutive month of deliveries. So far, the exchange has clocked the highest turnover of INR 5010 crores in 'Options in Goods' contracts.BSE was the first exchange to launch 'Options in Goods' contracts in Gold mini and Silver kilogram based on spot prices from June 1, 2020. These contracts are converted into physical delivery on expiry. The gold mini options trading unit on BSE is 100 gram and the base value is Rs. per 10 gram. The maximum order size is 10 kilogram and delivery units are 100 grams.Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE, said, "BSE is the market leader in the bullion options segment. Amidst the lockdown, we have ensured seamless and integrated delivery enabling small and mid-level jewelers and bullion dealers to hedge their price risk and also avail delivery on the expiry of the contract. BSE has received extremely positive response from all stakeholders and we are sure this framework will bring in more transparency, liquidity, and ease of trade for buyers and sellers alike and further integrate physical and derivatives markets." (ANI)

