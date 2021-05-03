WB govt bans entry of visitors to zoos, wildlife sanctuaries

WB govt bans entry of visitors to zoos, wildlife sanctuariesPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:55 IST
With the spike in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has banned the entry of visitors to state-run zoos, wildlife sanctuaries with immediate effect, a top forest official said Monday.
Visitors are no more being allowed inside eco-tourism projects, conservation reserves, national parks and tiger reserves, run by the forest department, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told PTI quoting a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest).
As per the notification, dated April 30, the entry of visitors to all forest department run zoos, including Alipore Zoological Gardens, was stopped from May 1, Yadav said.
Copy of the notification, which, however, allowed ''strictly regulated'' entry of visitors inside parks and gardens under the department with strict COVID-19 protocols, was made available to the media by the department on Monday.
The ban will be in force until further orders.
