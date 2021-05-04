Internshala launches COVID-19 Youth Force - invites youth to join the fight against COVID-19

10,000+ volunteering opportunities with Project StepOne, Bhumi, and Covidwin.in 3rd May 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched the COVID-19 Youth Force initiative. The initiative invites the youth of India to come together and join the fight against COVID-19. The programme offers 10,000+ volunteering opportunities to the students of India. The interested candidates can apply by 13th May 2021.

The initiative offers volunteering internships in profiles including COVID tele-screening, COVID vaccine influencer, COVID relief ambassador, COVID volunteer management, COVID helpline management, and COVID task force management with organisations including Project StepOne, Bhumi, and Covidwin.in The work responsibilities of the volunteers under this initiative will broadly include providing verified leads on plasma donation, availability of bed, and so on, supporting those in need, spreading awareness about COVID-19 vaccination, and providing relevant healthcare information to those who need help. On the launch of the COVID-19 Youth Force, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “The whole nation is fighting against the second wave of COVID-19. There is not one family which has been left untouched by this pandemic and we are all together in this fight against COVID-19. Through the COVID-19 Youth Force initiative, we are inviting the youth of India to join hands in this fight with remote volunteering opportunities. Let’s take action and do our best to overcome the pandemic together as small efforts together can make a big impact.” For more information or to apply for the opportunities, visit: http://bit.ly/YouthForce PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)