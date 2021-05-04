Left Menu

L&T Technology Services reports a resilient Q4FY21 to close FY21 with strong execution

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 10:54 IST
L&T Technology Services reports a resilient Q4FY21 to close FY21 with strong execution

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Q4 Revenue of $197.5mn, up 4% QoQ • Q4 Net profit of Rs 195 crore, up 5% QoQ L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India’s leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights for Q4FY21 include: • Revenue at Rs 14,405 million; growth of 2.8% QoQ • USD Revenue at $197.5 million; growth of 3.9% QoQ • EBIT margin at 16.6%; up 140 bps QoQ • Net profit at Rs 1,945 million; growth of 4.5% QoQ Highlights for FY21 include: • Revenue at Rs 54,497 million; decline of 3% • USD Revenue at $737 million; decline of 6.3% • EBIT margin at 14.5% • Net profit at Rs 6,633 million; decline of 19% • Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 14.50 per share During the quarter, LTTS won 6 deals with TCV of USD10 million plus, which includes 2 USD25 million plus deals. Revenues from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 52% during the quarter.

“We are exiting FY21 on an optimistic note post three consecutive quarters of strong deal wins and sequential revenue and operating margin improvement. The annual free cash flow generation at Rs 1,252 crores was at a record high. I am happy to note that in Q4, our revenue is back on the positive year-over-year growth path.

We are seeing healthy deal win closures and pipeline build up as customers look for innovation and digital led transformation to strengthen their market positioning. Across all our five segments, we are investing in disruptive technologies and design labs to further the growth.

As we continue to execute in an environment made difficult by Covid uncertainties, I would like to thank our employees for their commitment, customer focus and resilience that has helped us deepen strategic relationships,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Industry Recognitions: • LTTS has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ for Development and Verification & Validation services in Industry 4.0 by Everest Group • ISG Group rated LTTS as ‘Leader’ in Smart Manufacturing Services for Automotive and Hi-Tech • LTTS won the 2021 Big Innovation Awards, USA for Chest rAI™ and i-BEMS™.

• For its Solar Electrification tribal village project, LTTS was conferred with the Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence.

Patents At the end of the fourth quarter, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 650, out of which 485 are co-authored with its customers and the remaining 165 have been filed by LTTS.

Human Resources At the end of Q4FY21, LTTS’ employee strength stood at 16,452.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,400 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 69 innovation labs as of March 31, 2021.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States, UTs have more than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses, over 48 lakh to be delivered in 3 days: Govt

More than 75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with states and union territories and they will receive over 48 lakh more within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.The government of India has so far pro...

Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70

Fifteen people were killed and about 70 injured when a railway overpass collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night. Rescue efforts for potential survivors were paused shortly after the accident, authorities said, because of t...

BJP MP asks Mamata to stop violence in WB, warns TMC leaders will be treated similarly when they visit UP, Bihar

After the BJP office in Asansol was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress TMC workers, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh warned West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to stop voilence in the state. Asking how would TMC...

Indian naval ship deployed to transport filled oxygen tankers from Kuwait

An Indian Navy ship set sail to Kuwait on Tuesday to ferry liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers to meet the high demand for the life saving gas in the country following a spike in coronavirus cases.As part of Operation Samudra Sethu II...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021