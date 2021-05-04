IAF brings oxygen cylinders, other equipment from UK

Nearly 35 tonnes of equipment, including 450 empty oxygen cylinders, airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the UK arrived here early on Tuesday.

The equipment were brought from Brize Norton, by one of two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft that earlier left for the UK on May 2 from its Jamnagar air base in Gujarat to bring the supplies, a Defence release said.

''The aircraft which left the Jamnagar air base on May 2, flew nonstop for 11 hours and 30 minutes to reach Brize Norton in the UK to airlift the critical life support equipment.'' ''The first aircraft landed at 0200 local time and with a quick turnaround, flew back to Chennai with 35 tonnes of equipment including 450 empty oxygen cylinders for India,'' it said, adding, the flight reached the city around 5 am on Tuesday.

