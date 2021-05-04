Left Menu

Mahindra Logistics launches Oxygen on Wheels; connects producers with hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: picryl

Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday launched, Oxygen on Wheels (O2W), a free service to augment the availability of oxygen by connecting producers with the hospitals and medical centres.

The service has been rolled out in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur in Maharashtra with the company deploying around 100 vehicles to overcome the transportation bottleneck with safe and quick transportation to deliver oxygen cylinders on demand, a release said.

The service will be helmed by Mahindra Logistics, which is partnering with the administration and local government bodies on this project, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

The company also said it is in discussions with the civic administration and government departments to extend the service to other cities as well, including Delhi, which along with other states is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

Besides, given the overwhelming response in the past 48 hours, extending this initiative to deliver oxygen cylinders directly to patients' homes is also under consideration, it said.

"We are committed to deploying our resources and capabilities innovatively to address the challenge on hand. Oxygen on Wheels meets an urgent need by partnering with local authorities to help save precious lives and reduce the pressure on our healthcare services," said Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group.

With a large fleet of vehicles at its disposal and an integrated command and control center, Mahindra Logistics is working on creating a seamless and endless chain of supply of lifesaving oxygen and transport it to the hospitals and medical centers in a way that is safe and reliable, the company said.

