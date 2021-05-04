GrabOn kick-starts its most-awaited Cricket Fantasy League powered by Tata CliQ, PharmEasy, Rapido, boAt and Travolook

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn's homemade Cricket Fantasy League (CFL) is back with its 2021 edition. This is the 7th season of the much loved and widely popular CFL and it's set to be a little different this year. "CFL was started back in 2015 and with 6 hugely successful years, we have only seen a surge in the love of people as years passed by. COVID-19 is on its heights and people have to stay home. Thus, we wanted to make this year's CFL more fun and exciting so people can spend their time in a much better way," says Ashok, CEO GrabOn.

This year's CFL is all about mega prizes and a lot more gifts. GrabOn has partnered with 15+ brands and together they promise to deliver gifts worth up to Rs. 35 lakhs this season. The gifting partners in this season include Club Mahindra Holidays, boAt, Cult.fit, Grofers, Durfi, Rapido, Giva, Asian Paints, Rage Coffee, Porter, Spring Fit, Leaf Studios, Trawow, Rey Feber, Safalta, Rapz Audio, Instacash and many more. Moreover, the campaign is co-sponsored by PharmEasy and TataCliq with Travolook as the in-game sponsor. "We have a lot to offer this year. We've been working for this exciting month for a long time now and we have gotten the best surprise packs for the users this season," said a representative from GrabOn on being reached out to.

The CFL 2021 runs parallel to the cricket season. If you haven't checked it out yet, go ahead and visit the CFL page for exclusive vouchers from boAt, OYO, Cult.fit and Giva simply on Signup. Other than that you can win some really exciting prizes this year including TWS earbuds, Bluetooth headsets, memory mattresses, Cult.fit memberships, Rapido passes, free Club Mahindra stays and lots of attractive prizes.

All you have to do is play fun games and collect points. The way it works is very easy! The more points you have accumulated, the more are your chances of winning. You get rewarded along the way with vouchers and gifts. So keep checking your email for the entire CFL season. You are surely up for some cool rewards. This year, everybody will win something. The campaign has a rewards section where you can use your remaining points and redeem them directly against discount vouchers from mega-brands like Porter, Asian Paints and more. The points you have earned can also be used to enter into mega lucky draws where the gift hampers have no bounds. There are abundant surprises that you will love.

This CFL has new games made to be fun for you. The 3 simple games are really hook-worthy and interesting! Whack-A-Ball

Speedy Cap Power Predictor

Each game offers a variety of entertainment to the players and also helps them win exciting prizes after securing enough points. When it comes to the partner brands, there's huge exposure in line for them. This has made GrabOn join hands with many first-time brands as well. All partner companies are up for millions of eyeballs and a lot of promise in the coming time.

The competition will be live until 30th May 2021. So, if you want to win some prizes, CFL is definitely something you should look into. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

