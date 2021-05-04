Left Menu

Improve economic opportunities in cities to build sustainable future: ADB

Improving quality of life along with social and economic opportunities in Asia's fast-growing cities are instrumental in fulfilling their potential as engines of economic prosperity and hubs for sustainability, according to a report by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ANI | Manila | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:52 IST
Improve economic opportunities in cities to build sustainable future: ADB
Developing Asia is home to 17 of the 33 mega-cities with more than 10 million residents.. Image Credit: ANI

Improving quality of life along with social and economic opportunities in Asia's fast-growing cities are instrumental in fulfilling their potential as engines of economic prosperity and hubs for sustainability, according to a report by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The publication examines the region's urbanisation challenges and presents solutions across five priority areas: smart and inclusive urban planning; sustainable transport that provides equitable access to services and opportunities; sustainable energy sources that are less polluting; innovative finance to bridge resource gaps; and greater climate and disaster resilience.

"Urbanisation has driven regional productivity growth, but opportunities in cities have not been available to all residents and are further limited by the Covid-19 pandemic," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono, who co-edited the publication. "Cities in Asia and the Pacific are among the largest and most vibrant in the world, with many experiences and best practices to share. This publication collects these lessons and aims to guide cities to learn from common challenges and opportunities."

Developing Asia is home to 17 of the 33 mega-cities with more than 10 million residents. More than half of the region's 4 billion population lived in urban areas in 2019 and a billion more are expected to migrate to cities in the next 30 years. By 2050, the region's urbanisation rate could reach 64 per cent. To plan for livable and sustainable cities that are people-centered and accessible, the report highlights the need for governments to employ smart and inclusive planning.

This includes policies that promote the use of technology, data, and innovation to make urban services -- mobility, social infrastructure, resilience management, and utilities among others -- more effective and efficient. For instance, using earth observation technology can help mitigate flood risks and better inform infrastructure projects. Governments should also focus on sustainable transport and energy as these have a direct impact on people's productivity, the vibrance of a city's economic activity, and the environment's sustainability. Increased mobility will help realise urban economic potential and increase inclusion.

Sustainable transport solutions, for example, could include using electric vehicles in public transport systems. Sustainable energy options include household and community-level solar grids, which benefit as the price and availability of solar photovoltaic cells become cheaper and more widespread. Other options include waste-to-energy systems that can lead to improved urban sustainability. Expanded access to finance will be instrumental in helping cities achieve targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Cities will account for about 70 per cent of the 1.7 trillion dollars in annual investment developing countries need to meet the SDGs.

The publication lays out innovative financing models such as new forms of private sector partnerships, capital market instruments and bonds for housing finance, and strengthening institutional frameworks and the capacity to apply value-capture mechanisms. Lastly, the report highlights the need to improve the resilience of cities, particularly in response to climate change, natural disasters and public health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tools that can help build a city's resilience include nature-based solutions, financial tools drawn from the insurance industry, and a range of operational approaches drawn from the lessons being learned while cities are responding to the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

A female diplomat who died in a fall from a building in Iran was the Swiss embassys first secretary, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency Mehr.This person was the first secretar...

COVID-19: Health officials call for more ICUs, beds in Pakistan's Balochistan

Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the provincial health secretary of Balochistan has asked the owners of private hospitals to ramp up the number of intensive care units ICUs, high dependency units HDUs and ensure regular s...

COVID-19: HC asks police to examine plea on politicians procuring, distributing Remdesivir

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of...

IPL 2021 suspended owing to increase in Covid-19 cases

By Nitin Srivastava The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League IPL has been suspended owing to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble.BCCIs vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the development to ANI. IPL ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021