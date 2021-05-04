Commodity, travel stocks lead British shares higher ahead of factory activity data

British shares climbed on Tuesday, boosted by commodity and travel and leisure stocks, while investors awaited a reading on factory activity data for April later in the day to gauge the pace of British economic recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%, with heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gaining 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively, and providing the biggest boost.

The wider mining sub index added 1.6%, tracking higher metal prices. Real estate stocks gained, while travel and leisure stocks jumped. British Airways owner IAG surged 3.6% to the top of FTSE 100 index after Prime Minster Boris Johnson on Monday said Britain is on course to ditch the COVID-19 social distancing rule in June.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index also advanced 0.5%.

