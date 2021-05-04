Left Menu

JSW Steel USA, ATI sign pact to convert steel slabs into hot rolled coils

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:08 IST
JSW Steel's US-based subsidiary has signed an agreement with Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) to convert carbon steel slabs into hot rolled coils.

The move will help JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc to deliver high quality hot rolled coils (HRC) products to its customers in the US, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

''JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc has signed a long-term agreement with Allegheny Technologies Inc. for the conversion of carbon steel slabs manufactured at JSW Steel USA's facility in Mingo Junction, OH into hot rolled coils at ATI's hot rolling and processing facility in Brackenridge, PA,'' it said.

The agreement expands JSW Steel USA's ability to supply high quality hot rolled products required by its customers in the US thus enhancing its product portfolio.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA said, the company has been on a path of modernisation for the last 24 months, from company's plate mill in Baytown.

The agreement with ATI is further testimony to our vision of being a premium supplier of steel products in the market, he said.

''Leveraging on ATI's superior capabilities we feel our carbon steel slabs have a great home. The geographical proximity and strategic nature of this long term partnership is truly a win - win for both organisations as well as a win for the broader market,'' Jindal said.

Mark Bush, CEO of JSW USA said, ''The partnership with ATI allows the company to supply the high-quality products required by customers in the US.

Bush said, ''The collaboration with ATI allows us to operate our electric arc furnace at the most optimal volumes and efficiency, lowering our conversion costs.'' PTI ABI ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

