Left Menu

Mphasis to establish nearshore centre near London, expects to invest GBP 25 million

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:21 IST
Mphasis to establish nearshore centre near London, expects to invest GBP 25 million

Bengaluru-headquartered IT solutions provider Mphasis said on Tuesday it is expanding its footprint in the UK with a special focus on digital transformation initiatives in banking & insurance, by establishing a nearshore centre, outside of London.

Mphasis expects to create close to 1000 UK jobs to begin with; invest over GBP 25 million upfront towards establishing the centre, and provide upskill and training in both digital transformation as well as domain expertise in the UK banking & insurance segments.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in a company statement: ''Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries.

Im very pleased thatMphasishas decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our tech sector, and driving economic growth.'' ''I am excited to elevate our presence in the UK to support future growth, improve operating agility, flexibility and harness local capabilities towards bolstering our offerings over the long term,'' CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis, Nitin Rakesh, said.

Focused on the insurance market, this centre aims to deliver the best technology and insurance operations services to clients through innovation in operational, technological, and service excellence, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pauses plan to force COVID-19 vaccines on migrant maids

Hong Kong authorities have rowed back on plans to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for foreign domestic workers after human rights groups slammed the policy as being discriminatory.After a domestic worker from the Philippines was found to h...

N.Korea says COVID-19 vaccines are 'no panacea,' warns of lengthy battle

North Koreas state media warned on Tuesday of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, saying vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be no universal panacea.The country has not officially confirmed any infe...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFLs Thursday Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2022The National Football League said on Monday it has moved up the date for Amazons Prime video to exclusively strea...

Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

A female diplomat who died in a fall from a building in Iran was the Swiss embassys first secretary, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency Mehr.This person was the first secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021