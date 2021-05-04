Maha govt deploys 50 Trax ambulances in Nanded

The Maharashtra government has deployed 50 Trax ambulances in Nanded, manufactured by Pune-based automaker Force Motors, to strengthen the healthcare delivery system and fight the spread of COVID-19.

The vehicles were flagged off on May 1, and will be used in ferrying patients from all parts of Nanded district in the state, a release said.

The Force Trax Ambulance is a rugged and reliable patient transport ambulance with all terrain capability.

This fully factory-built ambulance is built on an all new modular next-gen utility vehicle platform with new body and interiors, Force Motors said.

The ambulance complies with all the latest regulations and is ideal for state government health departments, government hospitals, emergency service providers and corporate, it said.

''We are proud that the Nanded administration has reposed its trust on the proven Trax platform to ferry patients from all parts of Nanded district. We are pleased to be a part of this noble initiative to strengthen the healthcare delivery system and fight the spread of COVID-19,'' said Ashutosh Khosla, President sales and marketing, Force Motors.

