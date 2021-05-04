Bosch commemorates 100 years of Bosch Car Service

- The first Bosch installation and repair workshop opened its doors in Hamburg in 1921, and ever since then has been growing into a brand known for high quality car service thereby establishing Bosch Car Service to become the world's largest multi-brand car service workshop network.

• Bosch Car Service is the world's largest multi-brand car service workshop with over 15,000 workshops across 150 countries • In India, Bosch Car Service has 250 workshops along with a Company Owned and Company Operated Bosch Car Service that offer car drivers an extensive and world-class range of car repair services and solutions • Bosch Car Service workshops receive support in the form of genuine Bosch automotive spare parts, cutting edge technologies for diagnostics, maintenance and repair, business competence, technical expertise and a futuristic Workshop Management Software - all designed to cater to the growing needs of a multi-brand car workshop in India BANGALORE, India, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Car service, the principal Bosch Workshop service brand in the Bosch Automotive Aftermarket portfolio, commemorates 100 years of its presence as the world's leading multi-brand car service workshop. From establishing the first official Robert Bosch AG installation and Repair workshop based in Hamburg in the year 1921, Bosch Car Service presently has a footprint of more than 15,000 workshops across 150 countries.

Bosch Car Service network partners benefit from Bosch's ever growing expertise in diagnostic technology, availability of high quality and genuine spare parts and technical training for its workshop technicians. A qualification system within the Bosch Service Excellence program, including regular audits and service quality assessments, ensures the high quality of Bosch Car Service workshop partners. Car drivers benefit from genuine Bosch parts, sound technical know-how and efficient services of the workshop personnel who are up to date with regular training courses offered by Bosch. As a leading global supplier of technology and services, Bosch is one of the most important drivers of innovation in the field of mobility, which also benefits the Bosch Car Service brand, its network partners, and their customers.

''Bosch Car Service (BCS) in India has been growing at a very strong pace clocking a high double digit growth in 2020 over the previous year,'' says Anjan Kumar. R - Regional President, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket. ''This is also the highest growth posted in the BCS network expansion across geographies, in the milestone marking 100 years of presence, despite prevailing COVID challenges. Our value proposition towards passenger car workshops, have been strengthened over the last many months. This has been a major attraction for many OEM workshops across the country to convert to a Bosch Car Service workshop especially the recent outlets in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Now is the best time for independent workshops to join a 100 year old strong network with the expertise of running a global multi brand car service concept. We offer comprehensive services namely vehicle diagnosis, wide range of spare parts, technical service and support to car owners that are at par with leading OEMs across the country. Importantly, while achieving the 100 years milestone, we have also created futuristic digital ecosystem for multi-brand workshops - an ecosystem beyond compare.'' Bosch Car Service presently has close to 250 touchpoints across India including the company-owned company-operated Bosch Car Service with state-of-the-art facilities, established in Bengaluru in 2017. The CoCo workshop serves as a centre of competence and a lighthouse to test-try and market all the value propositions before launching the same at an all-India level.

Bosch currently offers value enhancement to its network, through diverse cooperation models with leading players such as 3M, ITW, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited, Assurant India, Gates Unitta India, and many more tie-ups in the offing. Alliances of such kind enable improved accessibility and affordability for managing the operations of the workshops.

100 years since opening the first Bosch repair workshop, Bosch Car Service brand is a leader in the independent workshop market as modern full-service provider. Bosch is commemorating this success story with an optimistic look at the future: the objective is to further expand its network count by targeting significant growth in India, coordinate with customers and workshop partners on the basis of digital solutions and smart use of data, and reinforce its position as a reliable and innovative mobility partner across the world, both today and in the future. By offering comprehensive vehicle repair solutions, service and a plethora of value propositions, Bosch Car Service is your workshop next door 'For everything your car needs.' About Automotive Aftermarket.

The Automotive Aftermarket division (AA) provides the aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with modern diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts - from new and exchange parts to repair solutions - for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, as well as aftermarket products and services developed and manufactured in-house. About 14,000 associates in more than 150 countries, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. AA supplies testing and repair-shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the ''Bosch Service'' repair-shop franchise, world's largest independent chains of repair-shops, with some 15,000 workshops.

Additional information can be accessed at www.boschaftermarket.com About Bosch Group The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 400,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2019). The company generated sales of 77.7 billion euros in 2019. Its operations ar e divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solu-tions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and con-nected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that ei-ther contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is ''Invented for life.'' The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineer-ing, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. Bosch employs some 72,600 associates in research and development at 126 locations across the globe, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at : www.bosch.com www.iot.bosch.com www.bosch-press.com twitter.com/BoschPresse About Bosch in India In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg.Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operations in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. The Bosch Group in India employs over 31,500 associates and generated consolidated sales of about ₨.19,996 crores* (2.54 billion euros) in fiscal year 2020 of which ₨. 14,011 crores*(1.78 billion euros) are from consolidated sales to third parties. The Bosch Group in India has close to 15,650 research and development associates.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)