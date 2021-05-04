Left Menu

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter - CCO

The Dubai state-carrier has been operating with a significant reduction in capacity since the pandemic grounded its flights for several weeks last year from March. It has since restored operations with 151 Boeing 777 jets though most of its 118 Airbus A380 superjumbos remain grounded.

Emirates plans to restore around 70% or its capacity by the winter travel season this year, the airline's chief commercial officer said on Tuesday. The Dubai state-carrier has been operating with a significant reduction in capacity since the pandemic grounded its flights for several weeks last year from March.

It has since restored operations with 151 Boeing 777 jets though most of its 118 Airbus A380 superjumbos remain grounded. "We already have a plan to get back to almost 70% of our capacity to be recovered by winter 2021," Emirates' Adnan Kazim said at a Dubai press conference.

The airline has resumed passenger flights to 120 destinations, representing about 85% of those it flew to before the pandemic, Kazim said.

