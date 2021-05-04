Synechron Paves The Road For BFSI Industry's Progressive Journey Through Innovation & Digital Transformation

The leading digital transformation consulting firm is helping severalfinancial services companies embrace new-age technologies. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global digital transformation in the BFSI market is projected to reach $164.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4 per cent from 2020 to 2027. It was valued at $52.44 billion in 2019. Keeping with the trend, several BFSI majors are adopting advanced technologies such as AI, data science, ML and cloud as part of their digital transformation journey. Synechron, a leading digital transformation consulting firm focused on the financial services industry, has in the last 20 years, helped several global financial services and insurance companies accelerate their digital initiatives with its cutting-edge solutions. Synechron's expertise lies in delivering end-to-end digital, consulting and technology innovations with proven capabilities in capital markets,wealth management, digital payments, cognitive learning, asset management, insurance, and credit risk. The industry is fast shifting towards cloud enablement, data engineering and analytics, automation, platform modernization, API implementation and customer experience (UI/UX), which Synechron has deep expertise with. Its experts are adept in emerging technologies such as ML, Robotic Process Automation, NLP/NLG, Chatbots, Blockchain, Cloud Engineering, Data Science and AI.

Synechron's 13 Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs) – located across the globe — bring together latest technologies to help clients experience the true power of digital, first-hand. The FinLabs bring across prototypes so that one can know how they can be applied to domain specific financial services. The offerings from Synechron'sFinLabs encompass the following eight areas via breakthrough accelerator solutions – Blockchain, AI Automation, InsurTech, RegTech, AI Data Science, Wealth Tech, Digital Ecosystems, and InvestTech. The digital-forward, fully-equipped FinLabs have promoted the innovation culture at Synechron. The innovation journey of a Synechron employee begins on day one. Employees get a walkthrough of Finlabs during induction and later they are introduced to hackathons, digithons, and idea bank workshops to promote fresh ideas and innovation-led programs.

The company is growing fast and looking for global talent to lead and support its business commitments.Synechron is hiring across roles, starting from Associates to Architects, Agile Coaches, and Product Owners around various skills and technologies. During the pandemic, while most organizations stalled their growth plans and went on a hiring freeze, Synechron purposefully bucked the trend. It sealed two very important acquisitions and ramped up its hiring plans. It acquired Attra, a leading pure play payments solutions provider, to complement Synechron's digital, consulting, and technology services. Attra has end-to-end offerings across four key industry verticals – FI and payment companies, third-party payment processors and payment gateways, retailers, and next-generation payments. The acquisition has helped Synechron strengthen its technology capabilities through Attra's core technology horizontals focused on payment & banking platforms; intelligent automation; IT infrastructure & cloud; UI/UX, mobility & channels; and information management.

By acquiring Citihub Digital, a London and New York based technology consulting firm for the financial services industry, Synechron strengthened its capabilities across the digital enterprise. Citihub Digital's strong focus on application modernization, cloud enablement, cybersecurity and operating model transformation is an added benefit. Due to its employee-friendly policies and positive work culture, Synechron has emerged a consecutive three-time winner of Best Place to Work Awards (2020, 2019 and 2018) and featured in the TOP 10 Best Multinational Workplaces in the Great Places to Work Awards (2021, 2020, 2019 and 2017). It was also named a finalist at the US Fintech Awards 2021 in the Best Employer category.

Hareesha Pattaje, Managing Director & India Delivery Head, Synechron, expresses his delight,“By winning several industry awards and sealing crucial alliances and partnerships, Synechron has become a force to reckon with in the financial services industry. Currently, we are working with 9 out of top 10 world's leading banks and experiencing exponential global growth. To cater to our upbeat hiring plans, we are banking on India's rich talent pool with deep hybrid skills. We are providing challenging global opportunities along with benefits at par with industry. The only way ahead is onwards and upwards!” Synechron has strengthened its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and also secured learning partnerships to help employees upgrade their knowledge with professional certifications. The company has intensified its search to hire people with strong technical & domain knowledge, and is focusing on recruiting experts with 4 to 10 years of experience. Professionals who are expert in Java Full Stack, Angular/ React, Cloud & DevOps, or are Data Engineers, UI/UX Specialists, Automation Engineers or Business Analysts, should apply for a rewarding career.

“At Synechron, our employees are our biggest partners in growth. We have enhanced our employee engagement initiatives by providing various mental & physical wellness programs, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, CSR causes, and exclusive training and development opportunities. Our innovation-led approach and employee-focused strategies truly assert our global, award-winning work culture,” says John Gaunt, Chief Human Resources Officer, Synechron. Watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY1B-_67DBc&t=1s Visit : https://www.synechron.com/careers PWR PWR

