Left Menu

Britain will announce travel 'green list' shortly -minister

Britain is set to announce the green list for countries that people can travel to on holiday shortly, and will have the right procedures in place to ensure travel can happen safely, said trade minister Liz Truss on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:44 IST
Britain will announce travel 'green list' shortly -minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is set to announce the green list for countries that people can travel to on holiday shortly, and will have the right procedures in place to ensure travel can happen safely, said trade minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. Hopes that Britons will be able to travel to Europe rose on Monday after the European Union recommended easing restrictions to allow in people who were fully vaccinated or from countries with a "good epidemiological situation", boosting travel stocks.

The British government said in mid-April it would announce which countries would be open for quarantine-free travel from England in early May, ahead of a plan to allow holidays again from May 17 at the earliest. "I don't think it will be much longer before we make those announcements," Truss told Sky News.

Sources have suggested the list could be published on Friday, after local elections are held on Thursday. "People are looking to book a holiday but I would encourage people to wait until we make that announcement," Truss added.

Shares in airlines and travel companies were buoyed by the EU news. TUI, the world's largest holiday company, was up 5% in early trading, while easyJet, Jet2 and British Airways-owner IAG were between 2% to 4% higher. Travel companies suggest there is pent up demand. UK-based Thomas Cook, which sells holidays online, said that bookings in the week ended May 2 were up 50% on the previous week, with summer trips as well as autumn and 2022 packages all in demand.

Britain's biggest airport, Heathrow, has raised concerns that a rise in passenger numbers could lead to long queues and overcrowding at border control as COVID-19 means border staff must check multiple forms. Truss said procedures would be in place to facilitate travel safely once it restarts.

"We need to make sure that we do have the set-up correct at the airports, that we do have the mechanisms right before we go ahead," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Curbs expanded to include non-essential services

The Goa government on Tuesday decided to bring non-essential services, including restaurants, under the ambit of the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state which will remain in force till May 10.Modifying the previous order issued by th...

Delhi HC refuses to grant relief on PIL seeking exemption of GST on machinery related to oxygen plant installation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking to exempt Goods and Service Tax GST on plants and machinery related to the set up of oxygen plants at least for six months or till the p...

COVID-19: Heartbreaking to see India suffering, says Pietersen

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said it is heartbreaking for him to see India suffer like this. India -- its heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering...

DK Shivakumar accuses K'taka govt of putting "no efforts" to control COVID in state

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the state government of putting no efforts to control the spread of Covid in the state. Everyone should be vigilant and courageous during the hardship of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021