LeadSquared Partners With Savex Technology To Expand Its Business Footprint

Aims to drive Digital Transformation potential for small, new-age businesses LeadSquared, a Bengaluru based SaaS platform known for driving high-velocity sales with its solutions - Sales Execution CRM, Marketing Automation & Field Force Solution - today announced its partnership with Savex Technologies Private Limited. The partnership aims to leverage Savex’s large customer network and LeadSquared's sales automation capabilities to help SMB and mid-market businesses realize their full digital transformation potential. Today, Savex Technologies is one of the largest information and communication technology distributors in India. It is a customer-oriented technology-aware IT solutions company providing a wide range of products and services to create a competitive advantage for its clients. LeadSquared and Savex have partnered to leverage new channels to reach potential customers in the SMB and mid-market industry, operating in high growth sectors like Finance, Education, EdTech, Real Estate.

With the growing impetus towards empowering the SMB community, this partnership will help LeadSquared deliver a comprehensive portfolio of its end-to-end CRM offerings and capabilities. India’s SMB sector has grown at a massive pace in the last few years, contributing about 29% towards the GDP through its national and international trade. The sector employs a total of 106 million people and with 10% of these people working in sales, SMB employs a staggering 10 million sales employees. Through technology and digitization, LeadSquared plans to make this sector more efficient and expects to see new heights of growth.

“There has been a massive transition towards digitization this past year. Several sectors that were otherwise resistant to the change have also taken the leap. We decided that the time was right to bring our solution to a larger market.”- says Nilesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LeadSquared. “Savex Technologies, being a strategic channel partner and distributor, will expand our footprint and sector reach. The engagement will also help us learn about this sector and customize our offerings for the mid-market and SMB community. Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. says, ''We are Glad to collaborate with LeadSquared – the leading cloud-based CRM application provider - with best marketing automation in one powerful platform. The association would further help us support our customers with the right Lead Management Solution to address their specific challenges, manage their processes, and provide them powerful marketing and sales analytics. This partnership will ultimately support our mutual customers.” PWR PWR

