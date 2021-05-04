Left Menu

Early gains wane in Europe as tech, auto stocks weigh

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.1%, with the German DAX falling 0.6% and UK's FTSE 100 rising 0.5% after a long weekend. Miners and oil and gas stocks rose more than 1% each, reflecting a rally in commodity prices, as investors bet on a strong global rebound on the back of massive vaccination drives in developed countries and unprecedented stimulus.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:41 IST
Early gains wane in Europe as tech, auto stocks weigh

European shares inched lower on Tuesday as an early boost from commodity, bank and travel stocks was offset by losses in highly valued technology companies and automakers. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.1%, with the German DAX falling 0.6% and UK's FTSE 100 rising 0.5% after a long weekend.

Miners and oil and gas stocks rose more than 1% each, reflecting a rally in commodity prices, as investors bet on a strong global rebound on the back of massive vaccination drives in developed countries and unprecedented stimulus. "Notably the UK seems to be moving through the gears on reigniting the engine of the economy without hitting a road bump of rapidly rising infections or hospitalisations," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Travel and leisure sector rose 0.2%, benefiting from Britain's expected announcement of a green list for countries that people can travel to on holidays. Tech stocks, however, slumped 1.2% after their Wall Street peers came under pressure on Monday.

Chipmaker Infineon fell 4.5% after CEO Reinhard Ploss said he was expecting supply constraints in the automotive segment to only ease in the second half of this year, with lost volumes likely to be made up in 2022. Europe's automakers fell 0.5%.

German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh fell 4.5% as worries about consumer behaviour, amid easing lockdowns, overshadowed a surge in first-quarter customer base. Software company Teamviewer, another stay-at-home beneficiary, dropped 7.6% despite reporting quarterly orders and core profit ahead of expectations.

More than half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far in what has largely been a positive earnings season, with 73% of them topping profit expectations, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Jewellery maker Pandora jumped 4.8% on reporting quarterly operating profit above estimates, fuelled by strong online sales and plans to push for sales growth in the United States and China.

Dassault Aviation jumped 7.9% after Egypt's defence ministry said it had signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets. Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset gained almost 3% after it agreed on a consensual break-up from its second-largest investor Vivendi. Vivendi's shares slipped 0.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 1 per cent to Rs 236.50 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher ...

Five Businesses That Are Best Positioned to Succeed in 2021

If this last year has done nothing else, it has tested business leaders and organizations of every size and from almost every industry to the max. Thankfully, theres plenty of evidence for what a little innovation, determination, and foresi...

Goa: Curbs expanded to include non-essential services

The Goa government on Tuesday decided to bring non-essential services, including restaurants, under the ambit of the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state which will remain in force till May 10.Modifying the previous order issued by th...

Delhi HC refuses to grant relief on PIL seeking exemption of GST on machinery related to oxygen plant installation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking to exempt Goods and Service Tax GST on plants and machinery related to the set up of oxygen plants at least for six months or till the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021